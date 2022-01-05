 Skip to main content
Mayfield candle factory survivor released from Paducah hospital

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- Nearly a month after a tornado destroyed a candle factory, one of its survivors is on his way to recovery.

Jim Douglas was one of dozens of people who were rescued from the collapse of the Mayfield Candle Factory. At least eight people died in the collapse.

Douglas, a custodian at the candle factory the past two years, says the wall collapsed onto the side of his head and trapped his entire body beneath the rubble.

Douglas said he screamed in pain each time someone walked over the debris above him, crushing his trapped body. Douglas said he was trapped for more than six hours.

"I prayed for God to get me out. Then after I was there for a couple of hours I prayed for him to just take me home because I just couldn't take the pain anymore," Douglas said. "He chose to answer the first prayer."

After he was rescued, Douglas was taken to Mercy Health Lourdes Hospital in Paducah where he spent the next several weeks in physical rehab. Doctors and nurses helped Douglas regain feeling in his legs and one of his arms.

Healthcare workers credit Douglas' positive attiude as reason for his improving recovery the past two weeks. Douglas says his faith restored his hope and is helping him get through this extension of his life.

"I've been given a second chance and a lot of people haven't," Douglas said. "I still have a home to go to. My home wasn't destroyed so I'm blessed."

Douglas went home Wednesday and said he was excited to see his two sons and his dog. Douglas is also turning 58 years old later this month.

