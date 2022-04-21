Local nurse drive accepting donations

(WSIL) -- Nurses work hard day and night to look over our loved ones, so now a local nurse wants to give back to others in the profession.
Jennifer Glodo, a LPN at Rural Health in Anna, is collecting items for a nurse drive. Those include hand sanitizer, lotion, energy bars, snacks, post it notes pens and more.
Then on May 6th, also known as Nurses Day, Glodo will drop off gift bags at five rural health locations throughout the region, as well as, to the nurses on the air evac team in Marion.
Last year, she did something similar collecting $5 gift cards and donating them to 75 nurses at the Union County Hospital.
Glodo can recall that it meant a lot to the staff who received a goodie bag.
"I think anybody likes to be acknowledged and appreciated for what they do," she explains. "Especially being a nurse myself, of course, I'm very passionate about my profession, so I love to give back as much as I can."
Several local businesses have volunteered to be a drop-off locations including Kiki's Coffeehouse in downtown Anna.
It's owner, Kathy Bryan, is proud to be a part of the project.
"I just felt like the nurses could use a little extra love," she says. "Let everyone know how much we appreciate all their hard work and all the hours they put in."
Those who donate can buy a $5 gift card from Kiki's and donate it to the drive, so nurses can pick out their own drink or sweet treat.
All item will be collected through April 28th and can be made at the following places:
- Annabelle Market
- The Here & Now Shop
- Grand Tower United Methodist Church
- Ware United Methodist Church
- Wolf Lake United Methodist Church
For more information or to reach the organizer, click here.