IDPH: 2 ICU beds available in Region 5

(WSIL) -- According to data from the Illinois Department of Public Health, only two staffed ICU beds are open in Region 5.
Region 5, which includes most of southern Illinois, has a total of 71 staffed ICU beds. When looking at ventilators, 235 of a total 257 are available for use by patients.
The state is still struggling when it comes to ICU bed availability as well. As of Tuesday, there just 418 beds available of a possible 2,968.
Hospitalizations as a whole are dropping. Statewide in Illinois there are a total of 5,183 patients in the hospital with COVID-19 as of January 24. On Jan. 12, the state peaked with 7,380 people in the hospital with the virus.
The number of new hospital admissions is dropping at a quick rate. On Jan. 7, the state peaked with 645 new hospitalizations for one day. On Jan. 22, the number of new admissions was down to 414, according to the data.
IDPH data shows that more than 80% of cases in Illinois are from the Omicron variant, with Delta making up more than 15%.
Last week, Governor JB Pritzker said he is 'cautiously optimistic' about the state's decline in hospitalizations.
Both the governor and IDPH Director Dr. Ngozi Ezike continue to urge vaccinations and boosters. Illinois currently leads the Midwest when it comes to vaccinations, according to Gov. Pritzker.
The state is currently administering an average of more than 40,000 doses of the vaccine.