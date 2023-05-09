Illinois National Guard to commemorate 300 years of service

CHESTER, IL (WSIL) -- The Illinois National Guard will commemorate 300 years of service on Tuesday, May 9, 2023, near the site of the first Illinois militia muster.
The public is encouraged to attend the ceremony at 5:30 p.m. at the Kaskaskia Bell State Historic Site (Liberty Bell of the West). It is at 302 1st St. in Chester, Illinois.
SFC Beau D. Detrick will Emcee the event, and you can watch a full interview with him in the video above.
Notables expected to attend include:
- Brig. Gen. Mark Alessia, Director of the Joint Staff, Illinois National Guard
- Maj. Gen. (retired) William Enyart, 37th Adjutant General of Illinois, and former U.S. Representative, Illinois Congressional District 12
- Ronald White, Chairman, Randolph County Board of Commissioners
- Rev. Sebastian Ukoh, C.M., Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church
- Ms. Adriana Schroeder, Illinois National Guard Command Historian
- 144th Illinois Army National Guard Band
- The French Marines (Les Companie Franche de La Marine, de Fort de Chartres), commanded by Capt. Don Martin.
During ILNG 300th anniversary events around Illinois, the Illinois National Guard will commemorate significant dates in our shared history within their communities.
In the small village of Kaskaskia, Diron d’ Artaguiette, the Inspector of Troops for the French Commandant drilled the first militia in the Illinois Country on May 9, 1723.
The French Marines are devoted to the re-enactment of the history of the French period in the Illinois Country and participate in many ceremonies held at Fort de Chartres.
On March 1, 1809, the first territorial unit, the Volunteer Militia of Illinois federalized. This unit eventually evolved to become the 130th Infantry, based in the southern portion of the state.
For additional information, contact the Illinois National Guard Public Affairs Office at 217-761-3569 or visit this website.