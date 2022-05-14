 Skip to main content
Woman and child seriously hurt after crash in Gallatin County

By Devin Kidd

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A woman and child were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in rural Gallatin County.

It happened Friday around 6:08 p.m. on Shawneetown/New Haven Road south of Highline Road, according to Illinois State Police. The crash scene is north of Shawneetown.

ISP says 25-year old Breanna Gross, of Shawneetown, was driving her van north on Shawneetown/New Haven Road when it crashed about three-quarters of a mile south of Highline Road.

The van ran off the road to the right and rolled over. Gross and a three-year old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.

Two other juvenile passengers, a two and a four-old , were not injured. ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.

