Woman and child seriously hurt after crash in Gallatin County

GALLATIN COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- A woman and child were taken to a hospital with serious injuries after a crash in rural Gallatin County.
It happened Friday around 6:08 p.m. on Shawneetown/New Haven Road south of Highline Road, according to Illinois State Police. The crash scene is north of Shawneetown.
ISP says 25-year old Breanna Gross, of Shawneetown, was driving her van north on Shawneetown/New Haven Road when it crashed about three-quarters of a mile south of Highline Road.
The van ran off the road to the right and rolled over. Gross and a three-year old passenger were taken to a hospital with serious injuries.
Two other juvenile passengers, a two and a four-old , were not injured. ISP is investigating the cause of the crash.