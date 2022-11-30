Proposed roundabout at Route 148 & Old Route 13

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Crab Orchard Wildlife Refuge are advocating for a roundabout at the intersection of Route 148 and Old Route 13.
Officials with the refuge say it would allow for better traffic flow and safety.
A new multi-use crossing is also being proposed as a way to allow hikers and bicyclists to move from one trail to another.
The roundabout would be an Illinois Department of Transportation project. If the project were to move forward, it would take place during next year's construction season, which usually runs from March to October.
Officials say they plan to minimize closures and detours. However, 10 days of full closure would be allowed on State Route 148 East.
The project would cost $2.5 million dollars. Those funds would come from the Federal Highway Administration.
Comments can be made from November 30th - December 15th.
For more information on the project and how to submit any comments can be found here.