Gov. Beshear declares state of emergency following heavy snowfall

(WSIL) -- Gov. Andy Beshear has declared a state of emergency following heavy snowfall that started earlier Thursday and is continuing across the commonwealth.
The weather is affecting travel on major interstates, and state and local roadways as well as causing power outages.
The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet and the Kentucky State Police are working all interstates. The Kentucky National Guard is activated at all interstate closures and standing by on others without closures.
Search and rescue teams are activated for safety checks on stranded motorists. And the Red Cross is monitoring the need for warming centers.
The Governor asked Kentuckians to visit GOKy.Ky.gov to track hazardous road conditions across the commonwealth.
“We are urging Kentuckians to stay off the roads if possible,” Gov. Beshear said. “The weather we are continuing to see across Kentucky is dangerous.”
The Governor urged Kentuckians to avoid travel due to hazardous road conditions and reports of multiple accidents.
Between the hours of 7 a.m. and 4 p.m. Thursday, Paducah Police say there were 49 collisions and 37 stranded motorists in the immediate Paducah area.
The cabinet asked for cooperation and partnership of the public, with four specific requests:
- Limit travel to what’s necessary when snow and ice are on the roads;
- Give snow plows and crew members plenty of room on the road;
- Ensure personal vehicles are winter ready, with the recommendation of keeping an emergency kit in vehicles; and
- Mask up to slow the spread of COVID-19 and help protect against the quarantine of plow crews essential to roadway treatment.