Four hurt, one seriously in rollover crash near Benton

BENTON, Ill. (WSIL) -- At least four people were hurt in a rollover crash early Saturday morning in Franklin County.
The crash happened around 4:36 a.m. on the northbound lanes of Interstate 57, according to Captain Eric Davis of the Benton Fire Department. The crash happened just north of the Benton exit.
The driver and two passengers were taken to a local hospital for non-life threatening injuries, according to Davis.
A fourth passenger was taken to a local hospital then flown to a regional hospital for life-threatening injuries, according to Illinois State Police.
Parts of I-57 were closed to emergency vehicles for approximately 90 minutes. ISP says there was no lane blockage during the incident.
Investigators are still trying to figure out how the vehicle left the road and overturned in the median.