Delays expected after semi rollover on Interstate 24 in Massac County

MASSAC COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Drivers using Interstate 24 on the Illinois side should expect delays following a crash.
Illinois State Police is on the scene of a single-vehicle semi-rollover crash according to ISP District 22's Facebook page. That update was posted around 7:09 a.m.
The crash has blocked one lane of traffic on I-24 westbound around mile marker 37 near the exit to Brookport. Drivers are being asked to slow down and pay attention if you're traveling in that area.
There's no word on the cause of the crash and no further details have been released. Stay with news 3 for further updates.