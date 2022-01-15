Crash in Massac County causes backup on Interstate 24

Weather Alert

...Minor Accumulation of Snow Possible through Sunday... A storm system will bring two rounds of wintry precipitation to the region. The first will be mainly across southeast Missouri and southern Illinois today as rain mixes with and transitions to snow from north to south. Accumulations should average well below an inch across most of the area, but may near or exceed an inch in some locations west of a line from Pinckneyville to Murphysboro Illinois and Perryville to Poplar Bluff Missouri. Most of the snow accumulation should be on grassy and elevated surfaces, and any impact to travel should be minor with warm ground temperatures and air temperatures near or above freezing. The second round of wintry precipitation is expected across mainly southern portions of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday. Accumulations may near or exceed an inch along and south of a line from Murray to Greenville Kentucky. And it's possible that up to 2 inches of snow could accumulate in far southeastern sections of the area, especially near the Tennessee border south of Elkton and Hopkinsville. Minor travel impacts may develop across far southern sections of western Kentucky late tonight and Sunday, especially on untreated roads and elevated surfaces. Please continue to monitor the latest forecast and check road conditions before you travel.