Crash in Massac County causes backup on Interstate 24

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, Ky. (WSIL) -- A crash on Interstate 24 in Massac County is causing some headaces for drivers.
A collision may result in possible traffic delays along westbound I-24 according to the McCracken County Sheriff's Office. Traffic is expected to be slowed or stopped at times in Illinois for several hours.
Authorities are expected to conduct investigation and recovery efforts for several hours. It may result in traffic backing up into Kentucky, according to the sheriff's office.
Stay with News 3 for any further updates.