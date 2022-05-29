County to County Pride run returns

(WSIL) -- The County to County Pride run is returning for a second year.
It starts at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, and ends on Sweets Drive in Carbondale totaling 10 miles.
There will be three stops along the way on Route 13:
- The 148/13 intersection
- The Carterville Crossroads
- The Haven at Crab Orchard Lake
Organizers say you can "Create a relay team, join the run along the route, or come support the runners, all the while showing your support of the area’s LGBTQ community."
It's taking place on June 11th and is free.
