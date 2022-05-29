 Skip to main content
...LAKE WIND ADVISORY IN EFFECT FROM 11 AM THIS MORNING TO 6 PM
CDT THIS EVENING...

* WHAT...South winds around 15 mph with gusts in excess of 20 mph.

* WHERE...Southeast Missouri and most of southern Illinois.

* WHEN...From 11 AM CDT this morning until 6 PM CDT this evening.

* IMPACTS...Strong winds and rough chop on area lakes will pose a
heightened risk for recreational boaters enjoying the holiday
weekend on area lakes and waterways.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...Some lakes in the advisory include
Clearwater Lake, Lake Wappapello, Rend Lake, Crab Orchard Lake,
Kinkaid Lake, Cedar Lake, Little Grassy Lake, Devil's Kitchen
Lake, and Lake of Egypt.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

A Lake Wind Advisory indicates that winds will cause rough chop
on area lakes. Small boats will be especially prone to capsizing.

&&

County to County Pride run returns

pride flag, lgbtq

(WSIL) -- The County to County Pride run is returning for a second year. 

It starts at Heartland Regional Medical Center in Marion, and ends on Sweets Drive in Carbondale totaling 10 miles.

There will be three stops along the way on Route 13: 

  • The 148/13 intersection
  • The Carterville Crossroads
  • The Haven at Crab Orchard Lake 

Organizers say you can "Create a relay team, join the run along the route, or come support the runners, all the while showing your support of the area’s LGBTQ community."

It's taking place on June 11th and is free. 

For more information, click here

Tags

