Car crash on I-69 blocks traffic; drivers being detoured

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- A multi-car crash is blocking the northbound lanes of Interstate 69 near the 35 mile marker in Marshall County.
Marshall County 911 Dispatch reports that the crash is about 1/2 mile north of the Marshall/Graves County Line. Drivers are being detoured off at the U.S. 45 Mayfield Exit 25 Interchange to follow KY 58 eastbound. The detour will have drivers return to I-69 through the U.S. 641-Spur at Benton.
Southbound traffic near the crash is restricted to one lane.
The pileup is expected to be cleared around 7:30 tonight, September 4. The investigation is active and ongoing.
For the latest updates on the crash, visit the KYTC District 1 Facebook page here.