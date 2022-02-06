Final Day of S.I. Strength Expo Features Bench Press & Deadlift

MARION (WSIL) -- First up on Sunday was the bench press competition. Athletes 10 and up were welcome to participate and all proceeds went to a local charity.
Athletes competed in age groups and bench pressed their desired weight, the athlete who benched the most weight won their age group.
Kids, teens, women and men all participated in the event. The heaviest that was benched, 420 pounds.
The next event was the deadlift. Participants were allowed two attempts at the deadlift which started at 205 pounds.
Destiny Taylor, is a coach and strongman competitor, today she participated in both events for charity.
"Today we're doing the push-pull competition, did not prepare for this at all but it's for a local charity of ours and so might as well have some fun and get out here and try and hit a new person record or something."
And Destiny did hit a new personal record today, she bench pressed 150 pounds and deadlifted 315 pounds.