VA drastically expands eligibility for healthcare benefits

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Officials with the Marion VA Medical Center are working to raise awareness about Veterans Affairs drastically expanding healthcare eligibility for veterans.
It's through The Sergeant First Class Heath Robinson Honoring our Promise to Address Comprehensive Toxics act. For short, its also called the PACT Act.
The legislation passed this summer and now the goal is to get as many veterans as possible to apply or reapply, and see if they're eligible under these new requirements.
Zach Sage, the new Executive Director for the Marion VA Medical Center says, it's one of the biggest pieces of legislation to impact veterans benefits in recent history and covers those who served in different eras.
"Veterans honestly do not know about this new law, and we want veterans to get every benefit that they've earned for their service," he explains. "This act just expands so many different parts of healthcare for veterans."
Here's some of the changes with the Pact Act:
- Expands and extends eligibility for VA health care for Veterans with toxic exposures and Veterans of the Vietnam, Gulf War, and post-9/11 eras
- Adds 20+ more presumptive conditions for burn pits, Agent Orange, and other toxic exposures
- Adds more presumptive-exposure locations for Agent Orange and radiation
- Requires VA to provide a toxic exposure screening to every Veteran enrolled in VA health care
- Helps us improve research, staff education, and treatment related to toxic exposures
The Marion VA Medical Center is hosting a open house for veterans and their families to learn more.
The event is taking place at John A. Logan College on December 15th from 5 to 8 p.m. Just look for Building F, Room 4.