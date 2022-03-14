Local McDonald's to thank healthcare workers this week with free drink

(WSIL) -- Local McDonald’s restaurants will celebrate area healthcare workers by offering a FREE beverage of choice from March 14-18 to any healthcare worker in the drive-thru.
The goal is to celebrate the efforts of local healthcare workers during the pandemic.
“We can count on our healthcare heroes to be there for us, even during the toughest of times” said Michael Moreland, local McDonald’s Owner/Operator.
To redeem, healthcare workers must show a valid healthcare ID Badge when ordering in the drive-thru. No purchase necessary. Hours may vary by location.
Participating locations:
ILLINOIS
- 510 East Vienna, Anna
- 1396 East Main Street (University Place), Carbondale
- 1920 S. Illinois Ave., Carbondale
- 400 E. Plaza Dr., Carterville
- 825 S. Washington, Du Quoin
- 1200 U.S. 45, Eldorado
- 617 S. Commercial St., Harrisburg
- 1706 S. Park Ave., Herrin
- 202 North Avenue, Ina
- 808 Grand Avenue, Johnston City
- 2608 West Haven Road, Lawrenceville
- 700 North Court Street, Marion
- 2606 Vernell Rd., Marion
- 500 W. Randolph, McLeansboro
- 1545 E. Fifth Street, Metropolis
- 2806 Broadway, Mt. Vernon
- 102 Potomac, Mt. Vernon
- 550 E. Industrial Park Road, Murphysboro
- 10 W Water St., Pinckneyville
- 707 E. Vine, Vienna
- 110 North Central, West City
- 2 West Frankfort Plaza, West Frankfort
KENTUCKY
- 3442 US Hwy 62 W., Calvert City
- 1006 Cubo Road, Mayfield
- 107 North 12th St., Murray
- 2627 Jackson St, Paducah
- 2224 Lone Oak Rd, Paducah
- 3480 Clark's River Rd, Paducah
- 3955 Hinkleville Road, Paducah
MISSOURI
- 1925 Broadway, Cape Girardeau
- 3419 Williams Street, Cape Girardeau
- 1712 N Kingshighway, Cape Girardeau
- 2071 S. Main Street, Charleston
- Hwy 114 West, Dexter
- 2220 Hwy 61, East, Jackson
- 1106 1/2 N. Douglass, Malden
- 315 Presnell, Marble Hill
- 2605 E. Malone, Miner
- 1302 S. Perryville Blvd, Perryville
- 2783 Westwood Blvd, Poplar Bluff
- 333 S. Westwood (Wal-Mart), Poplar Bluff
- 550 Hwy 53, Poplar Bluff
- 1301 S. Main, Sikeston
- 101 Current River Expwy, US 60, Van Buren