Golf tournament supports local scholarship fund

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, IL (WSIL) -- If you like to golf, you can do just that while helping local students.
The Edward M. Smith Golf Tournament is returning for its 15th year.
You can fuel up for the day with breakfast, then hit the greens at Kokopelli Golf Club. Enjoy a few holes and then take a break for some lunch.
Once you've played the course and the day is, stick around. There will be dinner, drinks, raffles, and awards. All meals are provided.
The event is taking place on Thursday, June 22nd.
Money raised will go to the Connell F. Smith - Homer Brown scholarship fund.
To register or fund a sponsorship opportunity, click here.