Community celebrates Chance Karnes with golf scramble in his honor

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Despite high heat and humid conditions, more than 200 golfers turned out for an inaugural tournament named after Chance Karnes.
Karnes died two months ago in a car crash while on his way to a wedding reception. His death triggered a wave of support from the community, the latest coming at Kokopelli Golf Club on Saturday.
The Cowboys & Quarterbacks Golf Scramble honors Karnes, a former Herrin High School quarterback whose real passion was horses, specifically horse sorting competitions.
Jason Karnes, Chance's father and football coach, was at a loss for words at the high turnout. Karnes said it's something his son would've appreciated.
"He's definitely looking down on us. He would say wow," Karnes said.
All proceeds from the event, which included a silent auction, will benefit the Chance Karnes Memorial Scholarship Fund.
Ashley Wolkowitz, a friend of the Karnes and one of the organizers, says the scholarship will be awarded to someone in southern Illinois who exemplifies how Chance Karnes lived his life.
"Someone who did what Chance did: found their passion and ran with it. It may not be football maybe it's not riding horses," Wolkowitz said. "Somebody that embodies the spirit that Chance lived everyday with and that's living like it was your last."
Jason Karnes, overwhelmed with emotion, thanked participants for their love, support and friendship.
"I just can't tell you how much it means to us. The last two months have been awful," Karnes said. "We wouldn't have made it through the day without you guys."