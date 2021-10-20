Unsung Hero: 8-year-old Graham Finnie uses his birthday to help others

HARRISBURG, IL (WSIL) -- A third-grader from Hardin County is using his birthday to teach others it's better to give than receive in this edition of Unsung Hero.
The Fall Frenzy Car Show Sunday, October 17, welcomed spectators from across the region and featured 78 different cars to the Saline County Fairgrounds. The event wasn't just about the hot-rods and classics. It was also a fundraiser to help those in need.
Eight-year-old Graham Finnie turns nine, November 2, and this year he wanted to use his birthday to support the homeless, food pantries, and children's Christmas. His event also had live music, vendors, a 50/50 and other raffles, and a donation collection. Graham's mom, Stacey, has taught all four of her children that's it's not about receiving. It's about giving.
"We love to give and to help others, but also, it makes my heart happy to know that we're teaching our children to step up and not think about themselves," said Stacey.
Graham said he wanted to help the homeless after seeing a lot of people living in tents. He also loves cars, so he thought this was an event people would enjoy.
"There was a bunch of people showing up, a bunch of cool cars, some people even let me sit in it and turn their car on," said Graham.
Graham also got to help with the judging. Stacey said her four children have big hearts and love helping people.
"Since they've been old enough to do this, we ask them every year for their birthday, 'what type of charity would you like to give to'? We give them different ideas, so Graham, {he actually} always comes up with several different ideas. We have {done} food pantry turkey dinners in the past, where we've done a full meal of turkey dinners. He wanted to do a Christmas party for the nursing home one time, so we had a full Christmas party for the residents of the nursing home."
Stacey said they collected about $3,400 and 10 overflowing boxes of non-perishable food items, toys, blankets, and clothes. She said it took a lot of volunteers to help the event come together, and she's thankful for all who showed their support. Stacey's youngest daughter, who will turn 8 in April, is already thinking about who she plans to help.