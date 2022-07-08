 Skip to main content
Two teachers turn camper into mobile coffee shop

Holy Grounds coffee

HAMILTON COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Two Dahlgren teachers have renovated a camper and turned it into a mobile coffee shop. 

Lynn Belangee and Pandora Reyling have known each other for 14 years, in fact, their classrooms are right next to each other. But, after putting some elbow grease into gutting a camper and turning it into Holy Grounds Coffee, they're even closer. 

"We got ourselves into something we didn't know we we're about to get into," Reyling recalls about the renovations. "My husband and son-in-law were driving forces into getting that done."

Now, they offer customers everything from vanilla lattes to carmel macchiatos and mochas. For those who want a boost in energy but want something different than coffee, they've got that too. 

"We've got Italian cream sodas," she explains. "We've got flavored teas, we've got flavored lemonades. We've added a new Lotus energy drink to our line that's from a coffee bean and a healthy choice for energy drinks."

Meanwhile, Belangee has been coming up with specialty drinks for holidays and local events throughout southern Illinois. 

"We did a dance studio and we had a refresher drink," she remembers. "We dropped cotton candy into it and to watch that cotton candy dissolve, the kids little eyes light up." 

The duo even has goals to do more small events in the future like weddings. 

While they're a business, the want to go a step beyond and give back to the community. 

"Just having that prayer wall where people are able to put prayers up and we'll pray for that," Belangee adds. "And not just at that event but as the week goes on, and just meeting people and seeing their needs."

At a few local events, Holy Grounds Coffee has donated a portion of their profits to good causes. 

For more information on Holy Grounds Coffee, visit their Facebook page here

