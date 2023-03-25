Two-day SIU Maple Syrup Festival continues Sunday

MAKANDA, Ill. (WSIL) -- SIU's annual Maple Syrup Festival is happening near Touch of Nature's Outdoor Education Center in Makanda this weekend.
The festival began Saturday and will go through Sunday. It features a pancake breakfast, lumberjack shows and maple syrup demonstrations.
You can click the link to find out how to get tickets. A schedule for both days can be found below.
Pancake Breakfast
9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.
Maple Syrup Process
On-going daily
Maple Syrup Demos
Meet at Freeberg Patio for hourly demos both days. (10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.)
Lumberjack Games
Saturday and Sunday, shows at 11a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.
Climbing Wall (weather permitting)
9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m.
Lunch Available
1-4 p.m.
Open Cash Bar
9 a.m.-4 p.m.
Live Music
Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.
Children's Activities
9 a.m-4 p.m.