...The Flood Warning is extended for the following river in
Illinois...

Big Muddy River near Plumfield and Murphysboro.

.Recent heavy rainfall is resulting in significant rises on
the Big Muddy River. The river is forecast to crest at Plumfield
in minor flood on Monday, and at Murphysboro in moderate flood on
Wednesday.

For the Big Muddy River...including Plumfield, Murphysboro...Minor
to Moderate flooding is forecast.

PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

Turn around, don't drown when encountering flooded roads. Most flood
deaths occur in vehicles.

Additional information is available at www.weather.gov.

&&


...FLOOD WARNING NOW IN EFFECT UNTIL EARLY FRIDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Minor flooding is forecast.

* WHERE...Big Muddy River near Plumfield.

* WHEN...Until early Friday morning.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- At 10:30 AM CDT Saturday the stage was 18.0 feet.
- Forecast...The river is expected to rise above flood stage
just after midnight tonight to a crest of 22.5 feet Monday
evening. It will then fall below flood stage late Thursday
evening.
- Flood stage is 20.0 feet.
- http://www.weather.gov/safety/flood

&&

Two-day SIU Maple Syrup Festival continues Sunday

  • Updated
  • 0
maple-syrup-fest-SIU

MAKANDA, Ill. (WSIL) -- SIU's annual Maple Syrup Festival is happening near Touch of Nature's Outdoor Education Center in Makanda this weekend.

The festival began Saturday and will go through Sunday. It features a pancake breakfast, lumberjack shows and maple syrup demonstrations.

You can click the link to find out how to get tickets. A schedule for both days can be found below.

Pancake Breakfast

9 a.m.-12:30 p.m.

Maple Syrup Process

On-going daily

Maple Syrup Demos

Meet at Freeberg Patio for hourly demos both days. (10 a.m., 11 a.m., 12 p.m., 1 p.m., 2 p.m., 3 p.m.)

Lumberjack Games

Saturday and Sunday, shows at 11a.m., 1 p.m., 3 p.m.

Climbing Wall (weather permitting)

9 a.m.-12 p.m., 1-3 p.m.

Lunch Available

1-4 p.m.

Open Cash Bar

9 a.m.-4 p.m. 

Live Music

Saturday and Sunday, 11 a.m.-4 p.m.

Children's Activities

9 a.m-4 p.m.

