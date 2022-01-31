Tips for winter weather ahead of expected ice this Wednesday

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Another round of winter weather is headed our way and potential ice may keep people inside their homes.
A winter storm watch is in effect beginning Wednesday night into Friday morning. It's expected to bring freezing rain and sleet with the biggest impacts expected on Thursday. Those conditions could make driving hazardous.
Here are some tips to prepare for potential winter weather ahead:
- Make sure to stock up on enough non-perishable items to last you three days. Bread, crackers, peanut butter, honey, canned food, grains and fresh fruit, if possible
- Don't forget to grab food for your pet and other essential pet-related items
- Have plenty of bottled water, at least three gallons for each person and pet
- Refill your prescriptions ahead of time
- Parents should get enough baby food and diapers for their newborn but also personal hygeine products like shampoo, soap and tampons
- Ice melt
- Shovel
- Batteries
- Flashlights
- Battery-powered lights
- Phone charger
Also, check your faucets and make sure to keep them dripping. That will keep your pipes from freezing and bursting which could cost a fortune to fix.
Those who do go out should make sure to have a full battery on their phone and a car charger. Williamson County resident Wesley Johnson offered a tip for drivers who decide to get out.
"If you have the wipers that will pull forward I think it's a good idea to put... a rug or a blanket or something on your windshield, it holds your wipers up so they don't get frozen to your vehicle," Johnson said. "Be prepared not to have to go to town for a day or two."
