Senator Fowler and Meridian free ham and turkey giveaway

Harrisburg, IL (WSIL) -- State Senator Dale Fowler has teamed up with Meridian and Heaven’s Kitchen to give 200 hams/turkeys to those in need this Thanksgiving season.
Senator Fowler and and Meridian's Community Advocate Jeffrey Isbell spoke to the News 3 This Morning crew about the giveaway.
“Thanksgiving is a time to come together, where we shouldn’t have to worry about how to put food on the table,” said Senator Fowler. “That’s why when Meridian officials approached me with this idea, I was very honored to say ‘yes’, as I know there is a strong need to help families in the 59th District, especially heading into the holiday season.”
Meridian will deliver 100 hams and 100 turkeys to the 59th district to be handed out on the Tuesday before Thanksgiving.
“I’m excited to have this partnership with Heaven’s Kitchen, because we’ve actually organized this distribution event on the night of our weekly meal service in the Annex Building of the First Presbyterian Church,” said Sen. Fowler. “So those wanting a free ham or turkey can also stop by and get a free delicious Thanksgiving meal from Heaven’s Kitchen.”
The giveaway will take place from 5 p.m. until 6 p.m. at the First Presbyterian Church, 21 West Locust Street, in Harrisburg, IL on November 22, 2022.
Due to the greater need of food in the area, one turkey or one ham will be allowed per household.