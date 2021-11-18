Residents get coats, Thanksgiving meals and vaccines at annual turkey giveaway

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- Dozens of families are getting a Thanksgiving feast next week thanks to local groups, lawmakers and volunteers.
More than 160 families received turkey, ham and other holiday foods during the 5th annual Turkey Giveaway on Thursday.
The event brought out lawmakers like Sen. Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg), Rep. Patrick Windhorst (R-Metropolis) and Illinois Comptroller Susana Mendoza.
Donations from Krispy Kreme and Laborers' Local 773 helped make the event possible. Jerry Womick, business manager for Laborers' Local, says helping people in need keeps them coming back.
"We hold fundraisers throughout year and this is where it pays off," Womick said. "Especially down in Cairo where we know it's kind of a food desert and there's not a lot of opportunity to get the things they need to celebrate the holidays."
Residents like Sarah Martin are grateful to have this annual event in a town known as a 'food desert'.
"Very nice to have someone think of you in the community because we have to go like 30 miles to a grocery store," Martin said.
PROMOTING COVID-19 VACCINES
Mendoza returned to Cairo after missing last year's event due to COVID-19
"A lot of folks out in this part of the state feel forgotten but they're certainly not forgotten to me or my staff," Mendoza said. "We'll keep coming every Thanksgiving."
Prior to the giveaway, Mendoza spoke about her brother, who survived a bout with COVID-19. Mendoza shed tears while describing her brother's hardships: he lost both kidneys and is now on dialysis for the rest of his life.
Mendoza hopes her personal experience can convince more people in Alexander County to take the vaccine.
Alexander County ranks last in the state in percentage of fully vaccinated residents (18.65%) and residents who have taken at least one dose (21.07%) according to the Illinois Department of Public Health.
"I don't want any family anywhere... to go through what my family's gone through," Mendoza said. "[COVID-19] just wants an opportunity to thrive in your body and that means you lose."
COAT GIVEAWAY PAVES WAY FOR FOOD PANTRY
Some residents also brought home a brand new coat for free as temperatures begin to dip. Arrowhead CEO Sherrie Crabb says it's part of the group's plan to clean out its old resale shop.
"We're going to be giving away clothing items and howeware products through the end of the month," Crabb said. "Anyone can come up, get the items for free."
Crabb says once the items from the shop are gone, they'll renovate it and turn it into the Cairo Food Pantry. Crabb expects construction to start next month with a grand opening set for January.
Another giveaway event is scheduled at Heaven's Kitchen in Harrisburg next Tuesday.