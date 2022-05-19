Meals on Mondays provides lunch and fellowship

CARTERVILLE, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A new program will offer seniors a lunch and the opportunity to make friends.
It's called Meals on Mondays and it will take place at the Carterville Community Center starting on June 6th. The doors will open at 11 a.m. with lunch being served at noon.
Khrissy Hollister, the Carterville City Clerk, says several years ago a local organization put on a similar program that a friend, Nedean Emery, looked forward to each week.
"She just had a heart and a glow to her," Hollister remembers. "You couldn't help but love her. She lived for the meals every week. Not for the food, for the fellowship of getting together every week seeing her friends."
Hollister says the program eventually ran out of funding and created a need in the community. The goal had been to start "Meals on Mondays" in 2020, but the pandemic put a hold on those plans.
Now, the city and other local groups participating such as the Ministerial Alliance believe its time to kick off with COVID regulations eased.
Each week, a different church in the area will provide the food and serve it at the community center.
First Christian Church in Carterville will lead the way volunteering for its debut week.
Pastors Matt Brown says it's a way for seniors to get connected with each other after the pandemic kept many at home.
"It's not good to be alone, and a lot of them were just alone," he explains. "It's as soon as the gates open, they're going to run to something like this because they missed that fellowship."
A few other churches are also ready to serve seniors including Grand Avenue Baptist and Crainville Baptist.
Pastor Cody Knapik of Crainville Baptist is excited to be involved and so is his congregation.
"They know the need," he says. "Everybody's had a mom or a grandmother or a really close friend that would benefit from something like this, so they are all very eager."
Daryl Varble with the Grand Avenue Baptist Church agrees that his members are also ready to step up and help, but hopes other churches in the area do the same.
He encourages them to join the Ministerial Alliance and see how local congregations are standing side by side.
"We don't want the perception that our churches are in competition," Varble adds. "Rather our churches are in an alliance as it says in the Ministerial Alliance, so we work together."
Again, Meals on Mondays starts on June 6th at the Carterville Community Center from 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. It's for Carterville residents and those in surrounding communities.
The meal is free but donations will be accepted.
Those with questions can reach our to mealsonmondays@yahoo.com