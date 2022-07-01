Marion Knights of Columbus holding four-day celebration

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- The Knights of Columbus is holding four days of holiday celebrations.
Friday, July 1st:
- 4:30 - Fried fish and chicken dinner
- 4:30 - A1C band
- 4:30 - Food trucks
- 4:30 - Carnival rides
- 6:00 - Children's pageant
- 7:00 - Dr. Zhevegas
- Dusk - Fireworks
Saturday, July 2nd:
- 4:00 Glow Bingo
- 4:30 - Chris Browns Lone Howl
- 4:30 - Food trucks
- 4:30 - Carnival rides
- 7:00 - 90's Kidz
- Dusk - Fireworks
Sunday, July 3rd:
- 4:30 - Exeters Landing
- 4:30 - Food trucks
- 4:30 - Carnival rides
- 7:00 - THE VIBE
- Dusk - Fireworks
Monday, July 4th:
- 4:30 - Danny & the Dreamers
- 4:30 - Food trucks
- 4:30 - Carnival rides
- 7:00 - Murphy 500
- Dusk - Fireworks
Food trucks include Roots Run Deep, Pali Kai, Donut Dollies, Three Southern Peaches, Tropical Sno, and Dave's Smokehouse BBQ.
Beer, wine, soft drinks and water will be available for purchase.
Organizers encourage visitors to bring a lawn chair for the concerts.
$20 wristbands for the rides will be available Friday through Sunday, and Monday will be tickets only.
Entry into the event is free. Parking is $3 Friday through Sunday, and $5 on Monday.
