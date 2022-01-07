Keep up on supplements to reach your 2022 health goals

MARION, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- We're officially a week into 2022 and many of us have goals to focus on living a healthier lifestyle for the new year. Rob Landes, owner of Marion's Good Life Nutrition Company, is sharing his advice to help you stay on track and succeed.
His first tip is to make sure you're getting plenty of Vitamin D3, something many of us are deficient in during the cold months creating those "winter blues."
During the spring and summer, sunlight strikes our skin and creates an oil with Vitamin D3 that's absorbed through the skin. In the cold season when it's cloudy, it's more difficult for that to happen.
Landes says there are many other benefits to taking the "sunshine" supplement.
"It's been shown to reduce incidents of flu in both adults and children," he explains. "And there's a lot of convincing evidence to show that it's going to be helpful to combat serious effects of a COVID infection."
Vitamin D3 can be taken as a liquid drop, capsule or even as gummy.
Landes says the Vitamin D Council recommends adults take 2,000 to 5,000 IU per day. While the amount for children varies between 1,200 to 2,000 IU.
However, he says this should always be discussed with your doctor to fit your specific needs.
Living a healthier lifestyle in 2022 can also mean getting back to the gym or kicking up your current workout routine a notch. This usually leaves you with sore and tired muscles, but Landes has a few natural remedies to help.
One is cherry concentrate, which he likes to call, nature's ibuprofen since it reduces inflammation. This can be taken as a tablet but is often consumed as a concentrate diluted in water.
Another is making sure to have enough protein post-workout.
"Whey protein is the by-product of cheese processing, so it's tasty," Landes says. "It tastes like a milk shake in most cases. It's very bio-available. your body can use it easily and 25 grams post exercise is about the right amount for most people."
He adds that you'll still need more protein throughout the day to fuel your body, but 25 grams should help with muscle recovery.
Last but certainly not least, it might be convenient to grab a sports drink to replenish electrolytes after a workout but it's not the healthiest option.
Landes says those are filled with sugar, food coloring and other ingredients that do not benefit our bodies. Instead, he has electrolyte tablets that contain only natural ingredients to make sure your body stays hydrated.
These are just a few of the products available at Good Life Nutrition Company, which also sells collagen, homemade nut butters, CBD products and more.
For more information on Good Life Nutrition Company, click the link here.
GOOD LIFE NUTRITION COMPANY:
1303 Enterprise Way
Marion, Illinois 62959