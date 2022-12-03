Dorena-Hickman Ferry reopens after closure due to low water levels

PADUCAH, KY (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has officially resumed service after being closed due to low water levels.
The ferry is on its winter schedule. The last run every day from the Kentucky Landing will be at 4:15 p.m., and the Missouri Landing at 4:30 p.m.
The ferry is on a five-day weekly schedule, running Thursday to Monday. The service will be closed Tuesday and Wednesday, however, until the ferry can bring on an additional pilot.
For more information, you can visit the ferry's Facebook page here, or call 731-693-0210.