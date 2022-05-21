Dorena-Hickman Ferry closed due to block in Missouri landing

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman ferry is closed due to sediment blocking one of the landings according to the Kentucky Transportation Cabinet.
KTC says sand deposits around the Missouri landing have accumulated and are preventing the ferry from reaching the landing. A track hoe is en route to push the sand away from the landing ramp.
KTC estimates work to take three to five hours to complete. The ferry will provide notice when services are able to resume.
The ferry operates on a five-day-a-week schedule. It operates Thursday through Monday on a summer schedule but will be closed on Tuesday and Wednesday until the ferry can hire an additional pilot with a passenger endorsed license.