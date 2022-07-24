 Skip to main content
Dorena-Hickman Ferry back open for service

dorena hickman ferry

PADUCAH, Ky. (WSIL) -- The Dorena-Hickman Ferry has reopened after being closed on Saturday.

The Kentucky Transportation Cabinet (KYTC) says a U.S. Army Corps of Engineers dredge working in Hickman Harbor is operating far enough away from the ferry landing to allow the ferry to open.

The dredge and support barges can take up space in the harbor which prevents the ferry from accessing the Kentucky Landing, according to KYTC.

The ferry closed Saturday as crews cleaned up sediment and originally aimed to reopen Tuesday.

Drivers can check the ferry's operating status by dialing (731) 693-0210 or check the ferry's Facebook page.

The Dorena-Hickman Ferry connects KY 1354 at Hickman, Kentucky, with Missouri Route A and Route 77 near Dorena, Missouri.

 

