Paducah approves $96.7M budget

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- The City approves a nearly $97million budget for Fiscal year 2023 during their meeting on June 14th. 

Council members and Mayor George Bray are beyond satisfied with this budget. They believe it keeps the numbers low, despite high inflation.

The total of all city funds is $96.7 million with $43 million going into the General Fund, which is the main operating fund.

Here's a break down of how some of that money will be divided up:

  • $24 million to public safety including police and fire
  • 5.8 million to investments such as debt payments, economic development, community development, and grant-in-aid funding
  • All state-mandated pension obligations to be fulfilled
  • 3% raise to city workers

Mayor Bray says local leaders put in hard work to put this budget together. 

"I am very proud to be associated with a city that is well managed, well run, and takes care of our finances the way that we do," he explains. "Not everybody, not every government entity, not every city is run that way."

To balance this budget, $2.5 million had to be used from reserve funds. However, this does set aside 10% to help pay that back.

This budget starts on July 1st, 2022 and will run through June 30th, 2023. 

