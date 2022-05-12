Marion Kiwanis Club Pancake Breakfast

MARION (WSIL) -- The Marion Kiwanis Club is hosting it's Pancake Breakfast fundraiser for the first time in two years.
Due to the pandemic, the event had to be postponed during 2020 and 2021. With this being the only fundraiser for the organization, they had to find other ways to raise funds.
Members of the Marion Kiwanis Club spoke to the News 3 This Morning team about the importance of the Pancake Breakfast. You can watch the full interview by clicking on the video above.
The Kiwanis of Marion, focus on activities that help children, thereby helping their communities, the nation and the world at large.
This year's Pancake Breakfast is Saturday, May 14 from 6:30 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. at the Knights of Columbus at 1601 W White St in Marion, IL.
Advance tickets for adults are $5, and kids 12 & under are $3. Tickets can be purchased at the door for $1.00 extra.
You can learn more about the event by visiting the Marion Kiwanis Club Facebook page.