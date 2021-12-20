Joppa-Maple Grove Schools could see big cuts after tax levy decrease

JOPPA, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Joppa-Maple Grove Unit 38 school district could see a big blow to their budget next year.
Last week, the school board voted 4-3 in favor of lowering the tax levy to $1.3 million. Prior to the vote, the tax levy was around $1.77 million. The tax levy is the total amount of property taxes a school needs to balance its budget.
Superintendent Dr. Vickie Artman and the district's bookkeeper recommended lowering the levy by about $110,000. The board voted to lower it by about $416,000, or nearly 24% less in property taxes, according to Artman.
Artman says the school board's decision is worrisome given the planned closure of the Joppa Power Plant, which provides about 65% of the school's property taxes.
Former school board member Stacey Reames says the board acted hastily without thinking of the long-term consequences the district could face.
"They didn't fully consider all the ramifications of the decision that they were making," Reames said. "The plan that the superintendent offered was a really good compromise because it should keep the tax rate the same."
School board members who opposed lowering the tax levy organized a special meeting happening Monday at 6:30 p.m. with hopes of changing the vote.
Dr. Artman says the cuts threaten to slow down the school's forward momentum. Artman says the district had its best financial year to date with $621,000 in revenue last year.
Artman says three of its graduating class of 16 students are set to walk the stage with both a diploma and an associate's degree thanks to a dual course partnership with Shawnee Community College.
News 3 has reached out to the board members who voted to decrease the tax levy but have been unable to reach them.
Artman says the deadline to submit the new tax levy is December 28. The Joppa-Maple Grove school district has a K-12 population of 224 students.