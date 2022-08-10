Faster internet options could soon come to Paducah

PADUCAH, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Residents could soon have more options when it comes to internet and phone services. An action by the City Council paved the way for that.
Council members say they've been approached by several telecommunication companies who want to do business in the city, so they've decided to make it more competitive.
During their meeting on August 9th, city leaders repealed a telecommunications ordinance put into place in 1998.
Then, they put forth a new ordinance loosening restrictions for franchises:
- Minimum Annual Franchise Fee: changed from $15,000 to $6,000 in the first year of the Grantee's franchise.
- Performance Bond: allows for the grantee to have 365 days to establish the telecommunications system and begin service instead of the originally proposed 180 days.
Mayor George Bray says Paducah looked up to larger cities in the Commonwealth for this change.
"The City manager and I had several conversations both one-on-one and with attorneys," he explains. "And compared what's going on with other cities in Kentucky to try and come up with the best outcome."
One person to push for this change is Preston Ursini with Quad State Internet.
He says the original ordinance was put into place when cable internet and phone lines were popular. Today, local internet franchises need to tap into fiber optic lines and lease that infrastructure.
With the change in this new ordinance, franchises can construct and maintain right of ways in Paducah. Something Ursini believes has the opportunity to make a big impact in the community like what's already happening in southern Illinois.
"Right now in Metropolis, Illinois we're building out and about 60-70% done with our infrastructure project out there," he adds. "The end result is that we have houses in Metropolis, Illinois with better connectivity than some hospitals in western Kentucky."
For more on this new ordinance, click here.