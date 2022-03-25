ProRodeo comes to Du Quoin for two action-packed nights

PERRY COUNTY, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- Two action-packed nights are coming to the Southern Illinois Center in Du Quoin.
It's the Cord McCoy rodeo with professional bull riders and entertainment for the whole family.
News 3 spoke to McCoy himself on Friday morning getting ready for the big show.
"To be able to bring professional rodeo cowboy association events to towns across the country is a pretty big deal," he says. "I think for most people it's the most exciting weekend of the year."
Those who come out will get to see six main events at this PRCA rodeo:
- Bareback riding
- Saddle bronc riding
- Bull riding
- Calf roping
- Team roping
- Steer wrestling
One person braving the bull is Parker Wolfe, who is from Effingham and has riding for a little more than two years.
"Always owned cattle," he says. "I've always seen it on TV and I've always wanted to try it."
Now he practices in the ring daily and is hoping to boost his ranking among professional riders.
"I think it's just the love for it," Wolfe explains. "What they say about bull riding is that once you do it, you ain't going back. It's something everybody loves."
Speaking of love, Dusti Dickerson has a special place in her heart for horses.
"I grew up in a rodeo family, and we put on rodeos all over southern Illinois," she says. "We put on a lot of county fairs."
During that time, she liked to barrel race and do gymnastics, and decided to combine the two with roman riding.
"Traditionally, they have roman pads and shoes," Dickerson explains. "But we had no idea where to get any of that."
She ditched the pads and shoes for her own unique riding style with bareback horses and bare feet.
Additional entertainment includes "We've Got You Covered" on Friday night and "Murphy 500" on Saturday night.
The rodeo is taking place on March 25th and 26th. The gates open at 5:30 and the show starts at 7 p.m.
Tickets are $20 in advance and $25 at the door.
For more information or to buy tickets, click here.