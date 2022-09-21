Bourbon bar opening on the Southern Illinois Wine Trail

ALTO PASS, ILLINOIS (WSIL) -- A new option is coming to the Southern Illinois Wine Trail, but it's not a vineyard.
Havisham Bourbon, Brew, and Spirits is a bar where friends come together, new ones are made, and all visitors can enjoy a craft cocktail. Jerri and Nick Schaefer are the masterminds behind the new space.
"We don't know of another bourbon bar where that's their main focus," she explains. "So we thought, let's do it."
In the past, the building had a much different use.
"This was an old mill built in the 1880s," the couple says. "The Alto Pass milling company."
The space has turned hands many times over the past 140 years, meaning the couple put in a lot of elbow grease. It took a whole team of carpenters, plumbers, and H-VAC workers for the restoration.
The Schaefer's put the same T-L-C into the Havisham House, a wedding venue just a stones throw away. Both buildings have been restored back to their glory days with Jerri's own twist.
"We both love New Orleans; and the south; and Savannah, Georgia," she quips. "So we love taking the history of the building and blending it with modern touches."
The cocktails follow that theme offering classics like a Manhattan and an Old Fashioned. Or give something new a try.
The menu will feature drinks made with local, seasonal produce like peaches and blackberries from nearby orchards.
"We all work together for southern Illinois tourism," Jerri says. "There's no competition. We're all in this to bring more people to southern Illinois."
Some might expect this to be the "guys" hangout while the girls are on the wine trail. That's simply not the case. The bar will offer special "Women and Whiskey" types of classes and events.
"It's not just a man's drink anymore," Jerri adds. "Bourbon has been very popular for both genders so I think they'll really enjoy what we have to offer."
Tina Bryan can toast to that idea. She drove all the way from St. Louis to be one of the first customers during the bar's soft opening.
"Everyone is so friendly," she states. "It's not a situation where you see anybody being snotty that they know more about bourbon than you do."
However, if Bourbon isn't your drink there's wine and 16 craft beers on tap.
Dave Kessler, from the neighboring town of Anna, likes having an array of options on tap. He believe the Schaefer's filled a niche with this bar by bringing dollars to Union County, and helping locals find a job.
"It's got extremely well good people who work hard," Kessler says. "It's about time we get put on the map, and become a strong economic area."
The bar is having a two-day grand opening. Friday, September 23rd from 3-10 p.m. Taco Jim's Food Truck will be there from 6 p.m. to close.
The grand opening kicks back off on Saturday, September 24th from noon to 10 p.m.
For more information, click here.