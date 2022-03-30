Tree trimmers, Ameren prepare for cleanup after the storm

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Workers at Ex-Tree just south of Blairsville were sharpening their chainsaws ahead of a potential busy Thursday following strong storms.
The business handles most cleanups involving trees, limbs or stumps in people's yards or homes minus those that involve power lines, says owner John Yoast.
"That would be the power company that handles the power line calls," Yoast said. "We do not mess with the high voltage.
Ameren Illinois spokesperson Brian Bretsch says residents shouldn't touch downed power lines. Bretsch says it's best practice to assume every downed line is active. Touching one could lead to severe or fatal injures.
"We can have those highly trained linemen come out and make sure that those lines are de-energized so you can safely come out of your home and assess the damage," Bretsch said.
Bretsch says residents at home can prepare by creating an emergency kit. That kit should include water, medicines, batteries, battery-powered radio, etc. To learn more on how to build an emergency kit click here.
Yoast says you can prepare ahead of any storm by inspecting your trees and cutting down any old limbs. Yoast says it's cheaper to have workers come out to cut the limbs compared to cleaning them up after a storm.
Cambria resident Tammy Spinks and her husband trimmed the old branches off two trees in front of their home to prevent large pieces of wood from falling through their roof.
Spinks is already dealing with large tree that's straddling her Frontier Internet line since February's ice storms. Spinks says if you come across a downed tree on a power line on your property, 'Don't touch it'.
"Let the company do it," Spinks said. "That was an act of God. If I touch it then that's my responsibility.