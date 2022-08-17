Univ. of Illinois visits Cairo Port Project site, hopes it can help fight food insecurity

CAIRO, Ill. (WSIL) -- In Illinois' southernmost tip there's hope in a planned port that could bring jobs and revenue to a stagnant part of the state.
The Cairo Port Project got off the ground a year ago after Gov. JB Pritzker announced that $40 million would be earmarked for the project.
So far, about $4 million has been spent on planning, according to state Senator Dale Fowler (R-Harrisburg).
"They want to start doing some clearing," Fowler said. "It's not going as fast as I'd like it to be."
The project is currently waiting for the next round of funding, which Fowler says could bring about $7 million to $7.5 million.
The port's ultimate goal is to bring much-needed jobs, tax revenue and businesses to a struggling community. The city of Cairo has no grocery store. The only thing that comes close is the Arrowleaf Food Pantry.
The pantry, which opened in January, is the only place to get groceries for miles according to pantry operator Candice Smith.
"Sometimes it's... going back and forth whether you're going to pay for medicine or food," Smith said." To have this resource here they really like that."
The pantry gives free food to residents and families in need. But as fast as the food comes in, that's how fast it goes out, Smith says.
The pantry has placed signs-- 'Pick 1 or 2. Please leave some for others'-- limiting the number of items a person or family can take.
"If they have a bigger family we do let them get a little bit more," Smith said.
Since opening on January 3, the pantry has distributed 28,128 lbs of food to 816 people and 394 families according to Arrowleaf CEO Sherrie Crabb.
"We see the need fluctuate from month to month but we have seen in the past couple of months there's certainly an increase in need," Crabb said. "Maybe their dollar isn't going as far."
Crabb says they're getting assistance from the University of Illinois. A group led by Chancellor Robert Jones and system president Tim Killeen toured the pantry before visiting the port site.
Jones says the project could help the school provide more resources to help fight food insecurity.
"There are other places unfortunately not only across the southern part of this state but across the state and urban areas and across the entire country," Jones said.
Killeen says the school is obligated to helping communities across the state and looks forward to the possiblilty of helping Cairo thrive.
"If further economic development occurs explosively as the drawing board, we want to participate as best we can and contribute approporiately," Killeen said. "Illinois is in our name."
Killeen says the U of I is working with Western Illinois University to bring a neighborhood cooperative grocery store to Cairo. Both schools have secured funds and hope to have it open by next year.
The potential grocery store's location is at U.S. Route 51 and 30th Street where an old liquor store and Subway restaurant once stood.