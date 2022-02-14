U.S. Rep. Bost discusses stock market with students as part of Capitol Hill Challenge

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- U.S. Representative Mike Bost (R-Murphysboro) visited students Monday as part of the annual Capitol Hill Challenge.
The challenge pairs a member Congress with public schools in their district to teach students about saving, investing and civics. Congressman Bost says the program gives students a real life lesson on what to expect in their future.
"I explained to them about commodities and the importance on the ag communties on price of hog futures and beef futures and corn and soybeans," Bost said.
The rules say up to two schools in each U.S. Congressional district can participate.
The challenge features the famous 'Stock Market Game' that groups of students take part in for a chance to win a trip to Washington, D.C. The challenge runs through May 8.
To learn more about the program click here.