Sen. Bryant says Pritzker 'ignoring' Senate GOP gas sales tax plan

(WSIL) -- Illinois Senate Republicans say their proposed plan regarding the gas sales tax is better than the governor's proposal to freeze the rate this upcoming fiscal year.
Sen. Terri Bryant (R-IL 58th Dist.) says the plan lowers the gas sales tax to 5.25%. To make up for a lack of road funds from gas sales, the plan proposes raising road funds disbursement from the General Revenue Fund to 53%.
The move would add $80 million to the road fund which is more than the revenue from the original gas sales tax, Bryant says.
"We would be saving the taxpayers from $171 million to $200 million depending on what the gas prices are," Bryant said. "The governor claims that he would be saving $135 million."
In last week's budget address, Gov. JB Pritzker proposed freezing the state's gas tax for fiscal year 2023. The tax is supposed to go up by $0.022 starting July 1 as part of the Rebuild Illinois plan.
Bryant accused the governor of violating the Illinois Constitution's 'lockbox amendment' that passed in 2016. The amendment bans lawmakers from using transportation funds for other purposes.
Bryant says the freeze proposal is a 'backdoor' to stealing from the road fund and worries it could potentially delay IDOT's projects, which are planned years in advance.
Pritzker didn't say if he was aware of the Senate GOP's gas sales tax plan when News 3 asked the governor during his visit to Marion on Monday.
"He's well aware of this plan and he is ignoring it," Bryant said.