New grant program incentivizes businesses to revive, reutilize historic southern Illinois buildings

MARION, Ill. (WSIL) -- Banterra Bank and Landmarks Illinois announced a new first-of-its-kind program that awards grants to businesses that utilize old historic buildings in southern Illinois.
On Tuesday, Landmarks Illinois president and CEO Bonnie McDonald announced the Landmarks Illinois Banterra Bank Preserve Southern Illinois Grant. McDonald says each grant last two years and ranges between $500 and $2500.
"They're seed grants but they're important first money into these projects," McDonald said.
It's the first time Landmarks Illinois has designated a grant to one of the state's specific economic development regions, according to McDonald.
"We're proud that southern Illinois is the first one," McDonald said.
The grant is for developers or business owners who are renovating or preserving historic structures to use businesses or for economic growth, McDonald says.
Banterra contacted the group with an idea to create a grant specifically focused on southern Illinois, according to bank president Robert 'Jeff' May.
"Sponsoring a preservation grant specific to our region... that would support developing small businesses... was a no-brainer for us," May said.
Both groups chose the city of Marion as its backdrop for Tuesday's announcement in light of the city's efforts to beautify the downtown square.
Jeff Mayer, CEO and president of Marion Toyota, is currently renovating the inside of the Goodall Building. Built in the late 1890s and opened in 1900, Mayer hopes to return the building to its former glory: apartments on the top floor and businesses on the main floors.
"These projects are very expensive but I think they're so important," Mayer said. "That's where Landmarks comes in as a possible resource that we never had down here."
The applications are available on Landmark's website or you can click here. The deadline to apply is July 15. The first round of grants will be announced later this summer.