Local taxes won't fund Walker's Bluff Casino Resort construction, says county commissioner

(WSIL) -- The groundbreaking of the Walker's Bluff Casino Resort was eight years in the making according to Williamson County Commissioner Brent Gentry.
"It's just not about Williamson County. This is about the region. This is a regional deal," Gentry said.
The casino groundbreaking Wednesday kicked off a 14-month project that will cost $147.2 million. Gentry says that cost will be covered by Elite Casino Resorts Property and not the taxpayers. Gentry said the deal was a 'no-brainer'.
"[You] would have to be a fool not to do something like this," Gentry said.
Last month, the Williamson County Board approved $13.1 million in funding to extend Reed Station Road directly to the casino.
Gentry says the estimated gaming revenue, about $4 million a year, plus sales and real estate tax revenue will help pay for the road over five years.
"It's a very conservative board and we decided that this is a good thing to do," Gentry said. "We're the ones that are going to make the profits off the resort area."
But the project could get some help from the state. Last summer, Gentry said state officials offered to contribute $10 million from the Rebuild Illinois fund to the Reed Station Road project.
Gentry said the board's original plan didn't account for any use of state funds. With the state potentially taking the brunt of the cost, Gentry says any extra money is a bonus. Gentry says that kind of support is worth the wait.
"Whether we get it tomorrow or next year, we will take that money and we will put it down on the principal that we're paying for this road," Gentry said. "That leaves us a smaller gap to pay for by the gaming revenue."