Local program supports young, expecting parents

The fun event acts as a fundraiser for the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri, which is working to make a difference in the region.
In Missouri, the teen birthrate is nearly 19 births per 1,000 females. That's for those aged 15 to 19, according to the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
To help these young women navigate, the group offers the Missouri Mentoring Partnership.
Dr. Melissa Stickel, the Executive Director of the Community Partnership of Southeast, says some participants are children themselves.
"It's primarily for young moms, young moms and dads, but a heavy focus on moms," she explains. "When I say young, unfortunately, we have some as young as 11, 12."
Expecting parents aged 26 and younger, whether single or a couple, can join. Or if they have a child, who is three and younger.
"We focus on staying in school," Stickel says. "The importance of education, let's not have a repeat unplanned pregnancy."
Another focus is learning parenting skills like how to burp the baby, change diapers, and knowing when their child is sick and needs to see a doctor.
"We have cloth diapers here to teach a parent to do that and save money," she adds. "Also bottle feeding and breast feeding."
Participants are paired with a mentor in the community who can provide advice, a listening ear, and help connect them to other free resources.
Melia Neal, the Director of Children, Youth, and Family Services, also interacts with these young expecting parents or parents. She says they're able to earn "community bucks" as they navigate the mentoring program.
"As they attend meetings, monthly meetings, take their children to doctors appointments," Neal explains. "WIC appointments, they get bucks."
Those bucks can be used at the Community Partnership of Southeast Missouri's pantry, which is located at their office in Cape Girardeau. The "money" can get them everything from diapers, to cleaning supplies and personal hygiene items.
"A lot of parents is struggling now," Neal says. "So this kinda takes a little bit of that weight off their shoulders."
The hope is that once these young parents phase out of the program as participants, they'll come back as mentors.
"You can learn a lot about somebody or respect the person a lot when they been in your situation," she adds.
