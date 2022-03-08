Local gas station tries to ease pain at the pump amid rising gas prices

PITTSBURG, Ill. (WSIL) -- The Pittsburg Convenience Center is known to have some of the lowest gas prices in Williamson County.
But on Tuesday gas prices for a gallon of unleaded gas was $4.19, rght near the national average. Owner Michael Berry says he remains optimistic, but it's a scary situation to be in.
"We should be a little higher right now," Berry said. "But I'm waiting on my next load of fuel."
With prices continuing to climb, Berry worries this will lead to fewer customers coming in and buying items from the convenience store, where gas stations typically make the bulk of ther profits.
"But on the other hand is the increased difficulties in getting supplies like we've had in the past two years with COVID," Berry said. "It's going to get a lt tougher now with fuel prices."
Berry says the last time gas prices at his station were this high were in 2008. Carl Reed of Johnston City filled up his truck last week with $54. This week, the cost went up to $85. Reed says he'll get used to it for now.
"I think it will normal out in the time to come," Reed said. "It just depends on the war [in Ukraine] and so forth."
But the prices are prompting customers to look twice at their bank accounts before filling up. Lee Kay lives on a fixed income and says the chances of these price increases ending are slim.
"I don't know. It's a little too much for me," Kay said. "I'm getting tired of it."
One man says he paid $72.50 for to fill his truck while another man says he had to get a 'part-time job just for gas'.
Berry says he was told prices could increase to $5 maybe $6 a gallon but he remains optimistic for the future. However, he remains firm that prices won't just change overnight. It will take extreme measures to do so, he says.
"I'm afraid that until things straighten up, and we get the bully on the block straightened out, things arent' going to change," Berry said.