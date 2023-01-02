"It is what it is": IL residents adjust to first of two gas tax increases

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois implemented the first of two gas tax increases on New Year's Day as residents prepare for sales tax freezes to thaw in 2023.
Effective January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023, the State Motor Fuel Tax will be $0.423 per gallon of gasoline and $0.498 per gallon of diesel fuel, according to the non-partisan research group The Civic Federation.
The tax will resume its previous annual CPI increase on July 1, 2023, according to the group.
Pam Robertson, of Herrin, made sure to fill up her tank before the first tax increase went up. Robertson is now adjusting to the increase and awaiting a second one later this summer.
"I limit where I go, how often I go. If I go to the store I try to get everything in one fallen swoop and be done with it," Robertson said.
On the same day the second gas tax increase goes into effect, the 1% grocery sales tax returns after it was frozen on July 1, 2022.
"I get tired of being taxed to death for everything," Robertson said.
News 3 met a man who pumped $20 in gas into his truck at Pittsburg Convenience Center on his way to run errands.
The man, who didn't give his name, said he couldn't afford to put anymore than that.
"It is what it is," he said.