 Skip to main content
You are the owner of this article.
Edit Article Add New Article
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit

Weather Alert

Weather Alert

.Rounds of heavy rain and thunderstorms will develop this evening
and continue through Tuesday morning. Flash flooding, some
potentially significant, is possible.

...FLOOD WATCH REMAINS IN EFFECT THROUGH TUESDAY MORNING...

* WHAT...Flooding caused by excessive rainfall continues to be
possible.

* WHERE...Portions of southern Illinois, southwest Indiana, western
Kentucky and southeast Missouri, including the following areas, in
southern Illinois, Alexander, Edwards, Franklin, Gallatin,
Hamilton, Hardin, Jackson, Jefferson, Johnson, Massac, Perry IL,
Pope, Pulaski, Saline, Union, Wabash, Wayne IL, White and
Williamson. In southwest Indiana, Gibson, Pike, Posey, Spencer,
Vanderburgh and Warrick. In western Kentucky, Caldwell, Christian,
Crittenden, Daviess, Henderson, Hopkins, Livingston, Lyon, McLean,
Muhlenberg, Todd, Trigg, Union KY and Webster. In southeast
Missouri, Bollinger, Cape Girardeau, Carter, Perry MO, Ripley and
Wayne MO.

* WHEN...Through Tuesday morning.

* IMPACTS...Excessive runoff may result in flooding of rivers,
creeks, streams, and other low-lying and flood-prone locations.
Flooding may occur in poor drainage and urban areas. Low-water
crossings may be flooded. Storm drains and ditches may become
clogged with debris.

* ADDITIONAL DETAILS...
- Rainfall of two to four inches is expected to fall tonight
through Tuesday morning. A corridor of higher amounts is
possible across the Missouri Bootheel region into far western
Kentucky.


PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS...

You should monitor later forecasts and be alert for possible Flood
Warnings. Those living in areas prone to flooding should be prepared
to take action should flooding develop.

&&

"It is what it is": IL residents adjust to first of two gas tax increases

  • Updated
  • 0
Gas-Tax

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- Illinois implemented the first of two gas tax increases on New Year's Day as residents prepare for sales tax freezes to thaw in 2023.

Effective January 1, 2023, through June 30, 2023, the State Motor Fuel Tax will be $0.423 per gallon of gasoline and $0.498 per gallon of diesel fuel, according to the non-partisan research group The Civic Federation.

The tax will resume its previous annual CPI increase on July 1, 2023, according to the group.

Pam Robertson, of Herrin, made sure to fill up her tank before the first tax increase went up. Robertson is now adjusting to the increase and awaiting a second one later this summer.

"I limit where I go, how often I go. If I go to the store I try to get everything in one fallen swoop and be done with it," Robertson said.

On the same day the second gas tax increase goes into effect, the 1% grocery sales tax returns after it was frozen on July 1, 2022.

"I get tired of being taxed to death for everything," Robertson said.

News 3 met a man who pumped $20 in gas into his truck at Pittsburg Convenience Center on his way to run errands.

The man, who didn't give his name, said he couldn't afford to put anymore than that.

"It is what it is," he said.

Tags

Recommended for you