Holiday Extravaganza returns to Marion

MARION (WSIL) -- Get a jumpstart on Christmas shopping from a variety of small businesses all under one roof.
The Holiday Extravaganza returns to The Pavilion in Marion, IL on Saturday, November 19, 2022 from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.
The event is in honor of National Small independent business owner day. all types of vendors including Scentsy, Tupperware, Pink Zebra, Pampered Chef, crafters and many more.
There will be door prizes and raffle baskets with 100% of proceeds going to Equine Therapeutic Riding of Carbondale which helps disabled kids and veterans.
Santa Clause will be there and the event is free to enter.
The Pavilion is located at 1602 Sioux Dr, Marion, IL.
For more information call Carolyn Tylor at 618-658-0445 or email nsibod2009@gmail.com