Egg costs soar amid bird flu fears but local farmer aims to keep prices down

WILLIAMSON COUNTY, Ill. (WSIL) -- The price for a dozen eggs is soaring amid nationwide bird flu outbreaks that have led to the deaths of millions of birds.
The price for a dozen eggs was about $2.86 on April 8, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture. Those are the highest prices since December 2015 when the cost hovered around $2.96, according to the St. Louis Federal Reserve.
But over at DJ Farms outside of Marion, the price of a dozen eggs is about $2.50 says co-owner Janet Thornton. But inflation may force her to raise prices.
"We've talked about raising it up because feed has gone up about $4 a bag in the past year," Thornton said. Thornton raised egg prices by $0.50 last November when feed costs went up.
Thornton and her husband have ran their farm for the last 23 years starting off with goats. In the past few years they've expanded to include free-range chickens.
"It's cool enough weather. The sun and the temperatures affect how much they lay and right now the temperatures are good," Thornton said, describing Monday morning's weather conditions.
Thornton has four older chickens that still produce eggs but not as many as they used to. She's been trying to sell them but the state put a halt on sales last week which Thornton says will cut into egg production.
Thronton believes the state is leveling the same restrictions and guidelines for all farmers without taking into account the size of the farm.
"Mass producers need to regulate their flock more because they have more chicken," Thornton said. "I don't think we should have the same regulations as what the big corporations do."
The bird flu hasn't affected Thornton's flock of 17 chickens. They're doing all they can to protect the flock. They have an electric fence and a dog to ward off predators or wild birds. Illinois recommends farmers place poultry into enclosed areas.
But that's something Thornton couldn't do. Even if she wanted to.
" I don't have an enclosure for my chickens... I also like them to free range," Thornton said. "It's healthier for them and the eggs and so I'm just keeping an eye out and just watching."