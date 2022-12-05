Donation deadline approaches for 12th New Coats, New Hope Campaign in Anna

ANNA, Ill. (WSIL) -- A radio station in Union County aims to collect more donations to help keep kids warm this winter.
WIBH Radio in Anna is once again partnering with the non-profit group 'Operation Warm' for the 12th New Coats, New Hope Campaign.
The effort raises money to buy winter coats for children affected by abuse, neglect, disaster or personal need according to the campaign's flier.
The radio station's owner Moury Bass says they've raised thousands of dollars in the first 11 years of the program.
"We've raised over $56,000 and that equates to a little over 3000 coats that we've been able to get," Bass said.
Donations are coming in slower than usual according to Bass. The group's wants to raise $10,500 to buy 525 coats. Bass says a $20 donation will guarantee a coat for a child but any monetary donations are welcome.
"We may be running just a hair behind where we're normally are," Bass said. "Things always at the last minute so we're hopeful we'll hit [our goal]."
There are three ways to donate:
- Make check or money orders payable to 'Operation Warm'
- Mail or drop off donations at WIBH Radio at 330 S. Main St, Anna, IL 62906.
- Online at operationwarm.org/wibh
The deadline to donate is Saturday, December 10. Coats will be distributed in January to kids through Arrowleaf, Southern 7 Head Start and Children's Medical & Mental Health Resource Network.