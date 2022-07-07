Childhood cancer walk benefits families in southern Illinois, western Kentucky

MCCRACKEN COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- Registration is underway right now for the 7th Annual Just Imagine Childhood Cancer walk. It benefits families in southern Illinois and western Kentucky who have a child diagnosed with the disease.
Book For Hope is a non-profit organization that gives back to the community in three ways.
- When a child is first diagnosed, it provides an emergency envelope for gas, food and lodging. This is because hospitals for childhood cancer are a driving distance from the region.
- Next, the group pays for one household bill each month including help with mortgages, car payments or utilities. Many families have one parent who quits their job to provide care for their child. It's even more difficult for single-parent households.
- Lastly, Book for Hope donates to childhood cancer research. Of the federal money designated for cancer research, only 4% goes to childhood cancer research.
One local family that uses this hand up is DaLesia Jackson and her two-year-old daughter Da'Mauni. The toddler was diagnosed with Neuroblastoma, a rare form of cancer impacting nerve tissue, at just 11 months.
Jackson says the extra help Book For Hope provides is a huge stress lifted off her shoulders.
"It is hard out here for everybody, " she explains. "But being out here as a parent with a child with cancer it's hard to make a living. You need help all the time. It's not just like a sick baby one day, no. This is lifelong."
To further these causes, Book for Hope is holding its Just Imagine Childhood Cancer walk at the McCracken County High School.
The event will include a DJ, cotton candy, snow cones, and a food truck. Participants can walk at their own pace, or just sit down and spend time talking with other local families.
President and founder, Gaylon Hayden, says childhood cancer survivors who used Book for Hope's services often come back and share their stories.
"You know what that is, that is a face of hope," she adds. "You know what that does to a mother and father that has a child who is suffering, going through cancer? Gives them hope, and that's what we want to do."
The Just Imagine Childhood Cancer walk is taking place on September 10th, but registration is open now. Those who want to sign up, can join a team or walk individually.
Registration includes a free t-shirt along with a goodie bag, and there's a virtual walk option this year.
For more information, click here.