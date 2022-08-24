Carbondale United waits for state funds for projects to prevent gun violence

CARBONDALE, Ill. (WSIL) -- The group Carbondale United has big plans whenever they receive funds awarded to them by the state of Illinois.
In June, the group received $192,946 from the Illinois Criminal Justice Information Authority. The money comes from the state's cannabis tax revenue. About 25% goes back to the state's Restore, Reinvest & Renew (R3) Program.
Carbondale United is one of 148 groups that received funds as they are located in communites deemed by the state as 'hardest hit by the failed war on drugs.'
One of the group's program assistants, Unree Westley, says he's seen more violence in the community and many kids dropping out of school.
"We want to be able to change the narrative," Westley said.
The money would be used to fund programs such as Social Saturdays for kids, which Westley says would happen at the Indigo Event Space & Lounge on Main Street.
Westley adds it could create programs to connect kids with business owners, assemble job readiness programs and generate other opportunities for kids who choose not to go to college.
"Everybody is not college ready. Everybody is not built for that," Westley said. "If we could start a trade program to allow some youth to learn a trade where they can make a great living that's a big step."
The group hopes to have those funds next month so they can get programs ready and continue funding the Midnight Basketball program at the Dentmon Center at the old Carbondale High School gym.
"It's not going to happen overnight," Westley said. "I hope other non-profits take the initiative to come together and collaborate and make a better southern Illinois."
Cairo School District #1 also received $96,473 from the ICJIA.