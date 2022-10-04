25 homes by Christmas for tornado survivors

GRAVES COUNTY, KENTUCKY (WSIL) -- A local group is working to give more survivors of the December 10th tornadoes permanent housing.
After every major disaster, the toughest group to recover are home renters. Little to no programs exist for landlords to repair their properties, leaving tenants with no place to go. That's according to the Mayfield Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group.
Since the Dec 10th tornadoes, much of Mayfield’s rental population has been staying in hotels, campers or with friends and family; but remain essentially homeless.
The group has created a new program to provide housing for the renter population by purchasing 25 vacant homes, and then making needed repairs and improvements.
Plans are to have these 25 families in their homes by this Christmas.
The Mayfield Graves County Long-Term Recovery Group will utilize their partner network to make repairs to the homes and allow approved survivors to lease the property at a significantly discounted rate.
After one year of leasing, they'll be able to buy the home.
The group will also partner with the Energy and Environment Cabinet and Post-Disaster Architectural and Engineering professionals to repair homes with the same resiliency measures used in current new home builds.
These measures include high impact windows and doors, installation of hurricane clips and foundation straps, and storm shelters installed at each residence. The homes will also include energy efficient appliances and heating/cooling units to lower the overall cost of home ownership.